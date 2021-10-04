Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites striker was heading away with Andy Edwards' Three Lions Under-20s but has now moved up and will join Thorp Arch teammate Charlie Cresswell.

Lee Carsely's outfit will not be joined by PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke and Huddersfield Town loanee Levi Samuels Colwill due to injuries, which has seen Gelhardt and VfB Stuttgart defender Clinton Mola come in.

The Under-21s travel to both Slovenia (October 7) and Andorra (October 11) in Euro qualifiers over the next week.

Gelhardt has scored six goals and bagged one assist in six Premier League 2 outings this term for the Whites development squad.

The 19-year-old was handed a first team debut by Marcelo Bielsa last month against Fulham in the League Cup, where he scored in the shootout victory to set up a fourth round clash with Arsenal.

Fellow United youngsters Cody Drameh, Sam Greenwood and Lewis Bate remain in the England Under-20s.

"He's very talented," boss Edwards said of Gelhardt following his initial call up.

"Obviously we think highly of him. He is an infectious character, a great lad to have around on and off the pitch.