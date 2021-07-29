Leeds hope to sign another centre midfield option during this summer's transfer window and the Whites were reportedly keen to recruit 21-year-old Gallagher to Elland Road.

But Crystal Palace have been long term admirers of the England under-21s international and Gallagher is set to to join the Eagles under new boss Patrick Vieira according to reports, despite the interest from Leeds and also Newcastle United.

Gallagher has spent the last two seasons away from Stamford Bridge on loan at Charlton Athletic and Swansea City in the Championship before last season's stint in the Premier League at West Brom.

IN DEMAND: Chelsea's former West Brom loanee Conor Gallagher who is set to join Crystal Palace on loan despite reported Leeds United interest. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The Baggies were relegated but Blues Academy graduate Gallagher enhanced his reputation by making 30 league appearances and taking the club's young player of the year award.

Gallagher chipped in with two goals and two assists and had returned back to Chelsea for pre-season training under Thomas Tuchel.

