@ConorMcGilligxn Immense team performance that, completely unexpected. Jack Harrison proving me wrong, love to see it. Massive win.

@luke_fella What a result. Massive performance from the lads, especially after having to make changes so early on in the match, and the harsh VAR decision. Properly made up for Harrison, deserved that third after his performance. Hjelde is going from strength to strength too #lufc

@sjcookelufc Great win, to a man they ran their socks off. Strujk was immense and Klich is near back to his best. Felt sorry for Bate, who I thought was playing well and did more than Rodrigo. Var is a joke but who cares now we’ve got 3 points #lufc

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United's Jack Harrison bagged a hat-trick against West Ham. Pic: Getty

@MikeKell85 Completely depleted squad but Huge Huge Win!!! Go on the boys. What a game @LUFC

@EthanFromOnline I wonder, do the wider footballing world know how good Pascal Struijk is? I think a Champions League level talent. #LUFC

@philufc85 Big big result, Dallas was superb! #lufc

@HelenWh77714086 What a good game, a hat trick and a win in London, despite the best efforts of VAR. Back to back wins too. Well done to all the team and especially our hat trick hero Jack Harrison #lufc

@Rich401_ What a win, what a performance. Shame about the injuries early on, but once again Hjelde did very well. Not one poor performances other than a few iffy moments. Now let’s get a win against Newcastle too #lufc

@LUKEE1995 Leeds win in the capital! Lovely stuff! Well deserved given the depth of team we have and experience, picked up another 2 injuries be we will just get on with it like everyone else should, Harrison take a bow! VAR is still a joke but we move on! #lufc #ALAW #mot #LeedsUnited

@joshmcgregor9 A performance to be proud of that one! Had everything! Super Leeds!! #LUFC