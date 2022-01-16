'Immense' - Leeds United fans react to thrilling victory over West Ham as Jack Harrison stars
Leeds United earned a thrilling 3-2 victory over West Ham at the London Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday - here's what supporters had to say post-match.
@ConorMcGilligxn Immense team performance that, completely unexpected. Jack Harrison proving me wrong, love to see it. Massive win.
@luke_fella What a result. Massive performance from the lads, especially after having to make changes so early on in the match, and the harsh VAR decision. Properly made up for Harrison, deserved that third after his performance. Hjelde is going from strength to strength too #lufc
@sjcookelufc Great win, to a man they ran their socks off. Strujk was immense and Klich is near back to his best. Felt sorry for Bate, who I thought was playing well and did more than Rodrigo. Var is a joke but who cares now we’ve got 3 points #lufc
@MikeKell85 Completely depleted squad but Huge Huge Win!!! Go on the boys. What a game @LUFC
@EthanFromOnline I wonder, do the wider footballing world know how good Pascal Struijk is? I think a Champions League level talent. #LUFC
@philufc85 Big big result, Dallas was superb! #lufc
@HelenWh77714086 What a good game, a hat trick and a win in London, despite the best efforts of VAR. Back to back wins too. Well done to all the team and especially our hat trick hero Jack Harrison #lufc
@Rich401_ What a win, what a performance. Shame about the injuries early on, but once again Hjelde did very well. Not one poor performances other than a few iffy moments. Now let’s get a win against Newcastle too #lufc
@LUKEE1995 Leeds win in the capital! Lovely stuff! Well deserved given the depth of team we have and experience, picked up another 2 injuries be we will just get on with it like everyone else should, Harrison take a bow! VAR is still a joke but we move on! #lufc #ALAW #mot #LeedsUnited
@joshmcgregor9 A performance to be proud of that one! Had everything! Super Leeds!! #LUFC
@JimJamTheMonk Heart rate through the roof. Stress beyond all levels. Huge win and in London. You just to got to love being a Leeds fan. Boys immense today. That's the performance we've been looking for all year and finally a bit of luck at the end. #lufc #mot