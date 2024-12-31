Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

January is nearly upon us - and another big new boost in Leeds United’s promotion is expected.

An immediate January boost in Leeds United’s promotion bid is expected amid a big new Sheffield United question.

Daniel Farke’s Whites are entering the new year top of the Championship, two points clear of the second-placed Blades and with a three-point buffer in the division’s automatic promotion places back to third-placed Burnley.

The bookmakers, though, now fully expect Leeds to kick five points clear of Chris Wilder’s Blades on New Year’s Day - and end the day with that new advantage.

Leeds will take in their first game of 2025 with tomorrow afternoon’s visit of Blackburn Rovers for which the bookies are confident the Whites will record a superb tenth home victory in succession.

Blackburn sit fifth in the table and condemned Leeds to a 1-0 defeat in November’s reverse fixture at Ewood Park but Leeds are fully expected to gain their revenge by those odds making the odds.

The Whites are odds-on across the board and no bigger than 2-5 but as short as 1-3 with some firms to see off John Eustace’s side who are 17-2 for victory at LS11.

The draw is on offer at 4-1 and Leeds have the first nine players in the first scorer market which is headed by Joel Piroe at 9-2.

Sheffield United must then wait until 8pm for their New Year’s Day fixture - in which the bookmakers expect a Blades defeat as they face fourth-placed Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

The Black Cats ended 2024 with a last-gasp 1-0 defeat at Stoke City which has left them seven points behind Leeds and five adrift of Wilder’s Blades.

Yet the bookies think Sunderland will slash the Sheffield United gap down to just two points with a victory from the New Year’s Day evening kick-off.

Sunderland are pretty strong favourites at a best priced 11-8 and as short as 6-5 with some firms. Wilder’s Blades can be backed at 9-4 whilst the draw is on offer at 12-5.

But a Blades defeat on the back of victory for Leeds against Blackburn would leave Farke’s side five points ahead of them, the predicted outcome from the bookies.

Third-placed Burnley are not expected to have any problems from their 3pm kick-off at home to Stoke.

Scott Parker’s Clarets are odds-on across the board for victory in being no bigger than 8-13 but as short as 2-5 with some firms. Stoke are rated 13-2 chances with the draw available at 3-1.