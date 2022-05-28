United's rival fans have enjoyed a healthy dose of schadenfreude after the Whites followed up back-to-back seasons of unexpected success with a term of abject misery.
Leeds supporters have not had much to smile about - that is, until survival was confirmed on the very last day - and the disintegration of Marcelo Bielsa's once near-unstoppable tactics along with the Whites' recurring thrashings by the division's top sides have generated a great deal of discussion and debate among the sport's pundits.
Here is what people said about Leeds United during the 2021/2022 season:
1. Graeme Souness, speaking at half time of Leeds' 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in December 2021
"Leeds play like they are in the school playground. Leeds are an absolute shambles.
If I were a Leeds supporter, I'd be concerned about the type of football they are playing because they are vulnerable.
Leeds play a brand of football which means they can always possibly get turned over big style by the better teams.
I want to ask Mr Bielsa if I ever meet him - what is more important to you?
Is it the style of football you want to play and being on the front foot, which is admirable, or is it winning football matches?
And I think I know the answer."
Photo: Julian Finney
2. Gabby Agbonlahor, after Leeds were crushed 6-0 by Liverpool in February 2022
"I've seen Sunday League managers that have better tactical awareness than Marcelo Bielsa. For me, the tactics, honestly, if I was a Leeds player, I’d be on the phone to my agent after the game saying: ‘he’s killing us, he’s killing us.’
Honestly, I'm baffled by Leeds. I don't want to hear about bravery or ‘oh yeah, they're a really entertaining team to watch.' His tactics are stubborn, and they're gonna get Leeds relegated."
Photo: Jeff Spicer
3. Jermaine Beckford on the relegation battle, February 2022
Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of United's 4-2 defeat to Manchester United, the former Leeds United star said, "I'm not that worried."
Photo: Alex Pantling
4. Gary Neville, March 2022
Speaking to Sky Sports at half-time at Molineux before the Whites came from behind to win 3-2 at Wolves, Neville said Leeds United are "as good as relegated."
Photo: Naomi Baker