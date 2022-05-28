1. Graeme Souness, speaking at half time of Leeds' 4-1 defeat to Arsenal in December 2021

"Leeds play like they are in the school playground. Leeds are an absolute shambles. If I were a Leeds supporter, I'd be concerned about the type of football they are playing because they are vulnerable. Leeds play a brand of football which means they can always possibly get turned over big style by the better teams. I want to ask Mr Bielsa if I ever meet him - what is more important to you? Is it the style of football you want to play and being on the front foot, which is admirable, or is it winning football matches? And I think I know the answer."

Photo: Julian Finney