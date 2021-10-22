Leeds United's Under-23s boss Mark Jackson. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites Under-23s outfit were forced to share the points on Friday night in York as the Seagulls struck six minutes from time to earn a 1-1 draw in the Premier League 2.

Leeds had earlier gone ahead through substitute Joseph Snowdon on the hour following a well-worked move that saw the full-back finish low from the edge of the area.

United, though, were undone from the second phase of a free-kick late on after Kristoffer Klaesson's initial save fell to forward Lorent Tolaj.

Jackson's outfit are yet to win a home game this season but the development boss was pleased by the reaction of his squad following Monday's disappointing 4-2 defeat to Everton.

"It's frustrating. The players are frustrated and we are," Jackson told the YEP post-match.

"I've just spoken to them [in the dressing room] and I've tried to be really positive and upbeat with them. I thought it was a positive performance. I thought it was two teams who tried to play the right way.

"We knew Brighton would be strong. We watched them play quite a bit and we knew we'd have to be mindful of how they played and with some of their threats.

"I thought we did that well and I knew we could hurt them in certain areas, which I thought we did well. It was two good football teams who produced a good match."

United created a number of chances throughout the evening but were kept to just the one goal by Brighton stopper Tom McGill - who was the visitors man of the match.

Amari Miller particularly impressed as he smashed the inside of the post from distance before again seeing an effort cannon off the goal frame in added time.

"We've created some chances. I don't think Amari Miller can get any closer [to scoring]," Jackson added.

"I was right behind it and it's hit the inside of the post and somehow it's not gone in. We're a team who always try to create chances and do that. If we weren't creating chances I'd be worried.

"Yes, when we get into those positions we need to be more ruthless but I said after the Everton game that we needed to be ruthless in defence as well.

"Although we conceded a late set play, I thought we were more organised behind the ball [against Brighton] when we were going forward and I thought there were certain elements that we analysed after Everton that the boys picked up on and tried to implement.