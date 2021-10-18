'If there's any team in the league' - Liam Cooper makes Leeds United vow ahead of Wolves clash

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites fell to their fourth defeat of the Premier League season in Saturday's clash at Southampton who recorded a 1-0 victory as Leeds failed to register a single shot on target.

The reverse left United fourth-bottom - three points above the drop zone - and Leeds captain Cooper says there can be no doubting the importance of his side responding with the right result against next Saturday's visitors Wolves. .

The skipper also vowed that if there was one side who would right the wrongs then it would be Bielsa's Whites.

VOW: From Leeds United captain Liam Cooper, above, pictured after August's 1-1 draw at Burnley. Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

"We've got to," admitted Cooper, speaking to LUTV, asked if Leeds would react in the right way against tenth-placed Wolves.

"You've got to expect that.

"We've got to do that.

"We'll be back in on Monday and we'll analyse where we have gone wrong and what we need to do to put it right.

"If there's any team in the league who is going to analyse it and put it right it's us and we will train during the week and go and try and get a result."

