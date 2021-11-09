Ian Poveda dazzles for Blackburn Rovers, Harvey Barnes on playing Leeds United - key headlines
Leeds United are settling into the November international break as the Premier League pauses for the latest round of Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers - here are Tuesday’s key headlines from LS11.
Ian Poveda on a dazzling performance for loan club Blackburn Rovers
After a tricky start to life at Ewood Park, Leeds loanee Poveda starred in Rovers’ victory over Sheffield United this weekend.
The young player bagged a goal, an assist, and a man of the match award for his performance.
“It was a very special day for me, very emotional," the 21-year-old said.
“To score, assist and get man of the match, it’s a moment that I dreamed of the night before, thankfully it came true.
“It was an unforgettable feeling. We got our heads down, got on with it and the three points are for the fans.”
Harvey Barnes on Leeds’ playing style
Leicester City’s goalscorer Harvey Barnes says he knew what was coming when he showed up to Elland Road on Sunday.
“You always know that when you play Leeds, it’s going to be about running," he said.
“It’s a game where you’re pretty much one-on-one everywhere.
“You see how they do it week in, week out and they don’t change for any team they play. You know you’ve got a one-on-one duel for pretty much 90 minutes, and if you can get the better of the man, you know your role defensively.
“Every man in the team stuck to it really well and like I said, we had chances and they had chances.
"It’s always the same with Leeds, it’s going to be an open game.”
You can read more of Barnes’ post-match comments here.Reasons to be cheerful
Harvey Barnes’ stunning top-corner strike cancelled Raphinha’s opener to deny Leeds United all three points at Elland Road on Sunday afternoon.
The Whites will be pleased with another point on the board but, perhaps more importantly, a really solid performance across the pitch.
What does Sunday’s outing tell us about the rest of Leeds’ season?
Chief football writer Graham Smyth delves into the reasons for optimism after the Whites’ shaky start, and identifies some key areas where improvement is needed.
Click here to read his thoughts.Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United. With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click HERE to subscribe.