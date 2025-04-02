Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier's full-time reaction against Swansea City painted a somber picture.

Elland Road was still reeling from Zan Vipotnik's 96th-minute equaliser on Saturday afternoon when referee Ben Toner blew for full-time.

The Slovenian had struck in front of the South Stand, hitting the back of the net from a narrow angle, beating Meslier who got something but not enough behind the shot. Vipotnik's leveller, which ensured of a 2-2 final scoreline, followed Meslier's earlier handling error which gifted Harry Darling the opportunity to equalise for 1-1 midway through the second half.

Up until the 25-year-old spilled a lofted corner at the Swansea centre-back's feet, Meslier had produced one of his best recent displays, saving well from Ronald's well-hit volley from the edge of the box and denying Josh Tymon from the penalty spot during the first half.

However, at full-time, Meslier's latest error was the only topic of discussion for home fans filing out of Elland Road.

Meslier's most high-profile mistake this season came at Sunderland, seemingly losing the flight of the ball as he came to make a routine claim inside his penalty area during second half stoppage time. Leeds were heading for a well-earned 2-1 victory up until that point.

Shortly after the turn of the year, Meslier was again criticised for his role in Leeds' 3-3 draw with Hull City, which included spilling the ball at the feet of Tigers striker Joao Pedro in eerily similar fashion to his latest gaffe. On that occasion, the Italian also gladly prodded home, to reduce the arrears with the scoreline then reading 3-2.

United had been 3-1 up and cruising in that fixture but had to settle for a share of the spoils. Meslier's decision-making for Hull's first and third goals on the afternoon were also scrutinised, whilst not strictly regarded as errors, per se.

After the final whistle against Swansea, the goalkeeper could only stand near the centre of the pitch, hands perched on his hips, head tilted towards the turf as one by one, players from both sides came to console him.

Despite the extensive experience Meslier has at the top level, Daniel Farke's kindest act could be to take him out of the firing line for the weekend's trip to Luton Town. The goalkeeper's failure to save Vipotnik's objectively low-value shot for the Swans' equaliser, suggests Meslier's confidence was impacted by his earlier mistake.

If the build-up of errors is weighing on his mind, Meslier is not the player to be keeping goal for a side with so much at stake, because in his position on the fied, jeopardy is supercharged. Factor in Leeds' current situation, going toe-to-toe with two other sides vying for automatic promotion, one of which who rarely looks like conceding, and the pressing nature of Farke's goalkeeper decision becomes apparent.

Swapping the man between the posts at this stage of the season is a bold play, particularly given it is a relatively unprecedented move for teams in Leeds' position. What Farke must weigh up, though, is whether the risk of making a change is greater than the risk of not doing anything at all and letting the chips fall where they may.