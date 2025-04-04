Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United’s Karl Darlow is due to keep goal for the Whites at Luton Town this weekend, over a year since his last league start.

Wales ‘keeper Darlow is being drafted in by Daniel Farke this weekend after a string of recent errors by first-choice stopper Illan Meslier.

Darlow, 34, has only made seven appearances for Leeds since arriving as back-up two summers ago but boasts vast experience of the Championship and more recently international football.

The former Nottingham Forest stopper was first choice under Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez during the Magpies’ title-winning 2016/17 campaign and featured on occasion in the top flight at St James’ Park.

More recently, Darlow turned out for Middlesbrough and Hull City in loan spells which preceded his Elland Road switch.

During the 2016/17 campaign, Darlow was still something of a young ‘keeper, but came to the fore after replacing Matz Sels early in the season.

On a visit to former side Forest, Darlow made headlines by making two penalty saves during the first half at the City Ground, as Newcastle were reduced to nine men before the break.

Referee Stephen Martin showed straight red cards to Paul Dummett and Jonjo Shelvey for a pair of fouls, whilst awarding Forest two spot-kicks, much to the disbelief of the Newcastle players and travelling supporters. Both reds were subsequently rescinded following successful appeals.

Nevertheless, Darlow made a name for himself with the club’s supporters, denying Nicklas Bendtner and then Henri Lansbury from 12 yards. Newcastle took the lead through Matt Ritchie shortly before half-time, which prompted jubilant celebrations in the away concourse for the duration of the break.

The ‘keeper’s name was sung to the tune of Spandau Ballet’s 1983 chart-topper ‘Gold’, perhaps for the first time en masse, a ditty which has since been appropriated by fans of other clubs Darlow has represented.

While nine-man Newcastle would fall to a late 2-1 defeat, Darlow’s display was a memorable one and certainly among his best in a black-and-white shirt.

Whilst not yet able to demonstrate his title-winning ability at Leeds, the newly-installed Wales No. 1 has the opportunity to write his name into Elland Road lore as he is expected to remain between the posts for what will prove a pivotal final seven games of the 2024/25 campaign, whatever the outcome.