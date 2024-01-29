'I was choking' - Georginio Rutter on Leeds United man's return and 'best' Whites player view

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patrick Bamford returned to United’s starting line-up for the first time since last season in the New Year’s Day hosting of Birmingham City in which the striker scored the opening goal in a 3-0 victory. For Bamford, it was to prove the first strike of three goals in consecutive starts, followed by another goal in last week’s hosting of Norwich City in which his excellent header proved the only goal of the game.

Bamford’s return to the side has led to Rutter dropping deeper from the no 9 role to the no 10 position and Rutter believes the experienced Bamford is the best player when it comes to clever runs and play in the box. Rutter says he has tried to learn from Bamford for quite some time, the Frenchman saluting the striker’s return and providing his take on the forward’s stunning 25-yard volley in this month’s third round FA Cup victory at Peterborough United.

Speaking to LUTV, Rutter was asked about Bamford’s recent return and the knock-on effect of himself playing in a deeper position. Rutter reasoned: "It's different because you know Patrick has big experience. In the box he is maybe the best because he moves very cleverly and helps me a lot because when I first came in here, I saw that. It's not like from today, it's from I don't know when but it's from a long time ago. Patrick is a good striker. I know it was difficult for him before and now I am happy and we can see what he can do in the games."

REJOICE: At Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford's return from teammate Georginio Rutter, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.