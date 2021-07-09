Leeds United youngster Alfie Hughes. Pic: Getty

The 18-year-old has signed a one-year deal with the Whites, running until the summer of 2022.

Hughes made 21 appearances for the club's Under-18s outfit last term as a midfielder across all competitions, scoring one goal.

He will now link up with Mark Jackson's Under-23s squad for the new season as United's development side look ahead to a first campaign in the Premier League 2 top tier.

“It’s something everyone works towards, your first professional contract, so I’m really happy," Hughes said of his first deal in West Yorkshire.

“Pretty much every day my mum and dad have taken me to training, which I’m so grateful for and it’s good they can be here with me for this moment.

“I’m quite a creative player, I like to get on the ball and make things happen and work hard for the team.