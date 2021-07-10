Leeds United defender Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen. Pic: LUFC

The 17-year-old joined the club from Liverpool last summer on a two-year scholarship deal but the Whites have moved quickly to offer him a senior contract.

He will now remain at Thorp Arch until at least the summer of 2023.

Last season he featured in both the Under-18s and Under-23s for Leeds and also made one appearance in the club's EFL Trophy campaign.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is expected to now play a larger role in Mark Jackson's development squad for the upcoming term.

"It’s a great achievement to be at such a great club with such a great history and I’m made up signing my professional contract," Chilokoa-Mullen said of his deal.

“I can’t wait to keep working hard and improving, I’m looking forward to making the step up to Under-23s football and I can’t wait for the new season.