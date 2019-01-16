I spied because it wasn't illegal and I'll make investigation easy says Marcelo Bielsa in Spygate conference

Marcelo Bielsa says he sent a spy to watch Derby County's training session ahead of their Championship game because it was 'not illegal' and he did not have bad intentions.

The Leeds United boss told a press conference called to discuss Spygate: "I am going to try and explain that I didn't have bad intentions or get a sporting advantage. I did it because it was not illegal or violating a specific law.

Marcelo Bielsa says Spygate did not break any rules

"Of course I have a point of view but it does not mean mine is right.

"As Lampard said he doesn't believe I didn't have bad intentions. He believes that I violated the fair play spirit.

"So I have to adapt to the rules that are linked to the habits of English football.

"Nobody ignores that all professional members of football want to work in British football. We have some conclusions. We have some analysis that the Championship is the sixth biggest competition in the world."

Bielsa continued: "We have to respect the procedures. I regret the point that I am going to make now because I don't like to talk about me.

"In my job I am overexposed and I don't like being in the media too much but I think it is important to make this explanation.

"When you look at the opponent you are looking for specific information. You want to know the starting XI and the strategic set-up and their set-pieces.

"Those are three key things head coaches analyse. When you watch a training session from an opponent you get this information a day before a game. Obviously it's not information that can allow you to build a project to neutralise the opponent during a game.

"I'm not trying to justify my behaviour whatsoever. We cannot justify it as Lampard said. He does not accept the explanation I gave"

