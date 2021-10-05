'I shocked myself to be fair' - Joe Gelhardt opens up on his Leeds United 'best' so far

Gelhardt signed for Leeds from Wigan Athletic back in August 2020 to initially link up with United's under-23s under boss Mark Jackson.

The 19-year-old continually impressed as Jackson's side romped to promotion as Premier League Two Division Two champions, the forward bagging 11 goals, just one short of top scorer Sam Greenwood.

Gelhardt has already netted six times this season in the top tier of Academy football and says he bagged the best goal of his career so far in last month's 4-0 romp at Liverpool.

PLENTY TO PICK FROM: For 19-year-old Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images.

The question now is which one, Gelhardt grabbing a brace of wonder goals in the clash against the Reds, a lob from the halfway line followed by a 25-yard rocket that flew into the top corner of the net.

His spectacular double came as part of a superb month that also featured a brace on his debut for England's under-20s as part of a 6-1 thrashing of Romania.

Gelhardt has since been called up to the England under-21s side for October's UEFA Under-21s Euros qualifiers.

Speaking alongside fellow young Whites and England under-21s star Charlie Cresswell in a Q & A with Farnley Academy on LUTV, Gelhardt was asked what was his best goal so far and pondered: "I think one of my best ones was recently against Liverpool under 23s.

"They were both two nice goals, I shocked myself to be fair.

"I think the most important goal I have ever scored was my first professional goal in the league (for Wigan).

"I think that was my most important for myself.

"But I think my best one was probably against Liverpool last week."

Asked in what position he would play if he could not be a striker, Gelhardt smiled: "I definitely wouldn't be a centre back.

"I think I would be a winger just so you are still involved in the goals and whatever.

"Definitely not centre back."

