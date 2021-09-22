Midfielder O'Brien has signed a new four-year contract with the Championship outfit, one month after Leeds tried to sign the 22-year-old midfielder only to see their bids rejected by the Terriers.

Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson claimed that United's fourth bid for the midfielder in the summer window amounted to £13m but Elland Road sources say their final offer was £4m with add-ons that fell some way short of Hodgkinson's figure.

They also claim Leeds ended talks after a counter offer from Huddersfield.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

THE RIGHT TIME: To sign a new contract at Huddersfield Town says summer Leeds United target Lewis O'Brien, above. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

The midfielder has now signed a new four-year deal at the club that runs until the summer of 2025.

The YEP understands that O'Brien's new deal has a buy out clause, when his last one did not.

"Obviously the summer was a hard time for everyone with all the speculation and news going around," said O'Brien, speaking in an interview on Huddersfield Town's YouTube channel.

"Obviously Phil came out in the open and said what had happened over the summer to kind of squash the speculation.

"I can't really say off my own back that I deserved the praise from what he said.

"But we went about everything how it is supposed to go about.

"I never kicked off about anything.

"It's just the way that football works and for me to sign a new deal now, I just think it is the right time and the right step in my career to go forward."

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.