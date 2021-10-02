Leeds United defender Diego Llorente celebrates at Elland Road. Pic: Simon Hulme

The Whites secured a 1-0 victory over Watford at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon to return their first three-point haul of the new campaign at the seventh attempt.

Llorente's 18th minute strike was enough to topple the Hornets in LS11 on the Spaniard's return from injury.

The centre-back replaced Charlie Cresswell in Marcelo Bielsa's only change from last week's defeat to West Ham and made his presence felt immediately with a clever finish from a loose ball at a corner.

Watford were well beaten on an afternoon where Leeds could've won by more.

There was, though, a controversial moment for the visitors in the second half as they saw a goal ruled out from a set-piece.

United stopper Illan Melsier failed to claim a ball in and it hit defender Liam Cooper before settling in the back of the net.

Referee Simon Hooper blew his whistle for a tangle the Leeds skipper had with substitute Christian Kabasele and United were relatively untroubled afterwards.

"It was a good feeling. I think the team deserve this win," Llorente reflected post-match.

"We didn't have much luck so the team had to give everything. I try to give good passes from the back to my partners so in the attack I try to score goals. I am happy to help the team.

"In the second half I think we can score more goals but what is important is the creating the opportunities.

"This match was a win but the season is very long. We have to continue to keep going and to prepare for the next match."

Asked about his match-winning goal, he said: "I found the ball near me and I didn't think, I just kicked it and have luck.

"I think in the second half we can score more goals but what is important is the opportunities. We are happy with the result and we keep improving.