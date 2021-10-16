The Whites majority owner saw his Elland Road outfit topple the visiting Hornets last time out ahead of the October international break.

Marcelo Bielsa's men claimed victory at the seventh attempt in the Premier League following a tricky start to the new campaign that has seen Leeds plagued with a number of injuries.

Leeds travel to winless Southampton this afternoon looking to make it back-to-back three-point hauls at St Mary's on the south coast.

Leeds United majority owner Andrea Radrizzani. Pic: Jonatha Gawthorpe

United will be without last season's top goalscorer Patrick Bamford while Luke Ayling is still missing with a knee injury.

Adam Forshaw returns in the wake of a muscle problem though long-term absentee Robin Koch has travelled to the United States for surgery.

Key midfielder Kalvin Phillips faces a late fitness test after a calf strain and Brazilian winger Raphinha is hopeful of being involved having played for his nation in the early hours of Friday morning in South America.

"I told myself from the beginning that this season would be more difficult than the last one," Radrizzani told Sky News, assessing the Whites start to the 2021/22 season.

"I give myself time until the end of October to understand where we are. In the last game we won against Watford which shows again the club is alive and the team is alive and that we play good football.

"We have time to get more points. It wasn't an easy start but I'm confident in the team and the group of players. This is probably the most difficult season after the debut season in the Premier League, where we arrived ninth in the standings.