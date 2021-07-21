'I feel really proud' - Former Leeds striker plays starring role as Team GB start Tokyo Olympics with a bang

Hege Riise's women's football side began their quest for glory in Japan by taking on Chile and enjoyed a 2-0 victory thanks to an Ellen White double.

Aylesbury-born White has been with Manchester City since May 2019 but the forward spent two years with Leeds Carnegie between June 2008 and July 2010 before leaving to join Arsenal.

Her brace helped Team GB begin the summer's Games in perfect style and White was proud to play a starring role.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TOKYO TONIC: For former Leeds striker Ellen White, right, pictured celebrating her brace in a 2-0 victory against Chile at the delayed 2020 Olympics with Christiane Endler, left. Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images.

“I’m obviously delighted to contribute to the team winning, to score two goals. I feel really proud to open the Olympics with Team GB," said White.

"Collectively as a whole squad and staff, we’ve worked tremendously hard up to this moment and I feel proud of the whole squad."

Assessing the next upcoming matches against Japan and Canada, White said: "It doesn’t stop here for us, we now look forward to facing Japan.

"I feel really delighted with where I am at, at the moment, but I feel that there is more to come. As a squad, I feel we can still grow and get better as the tournament goes on.”

A message from the Editor:

Leeds has a fantastic story to tell - and the Yorkshire Evening Post has been rooted firmly at the heart of telling the stories of our city since 1890.

We believe in ourselves and hope you believe in us too. We need your support to help ensure we can continue to be at the heart of life in Leeds.

Subscribe to our website and enjoy unlimited access to local news and information online and on our app.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Click here to subscribe.

For more details on our newspaper subscription offers click here.