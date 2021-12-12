'I don't know what he's thinking' - Gary Lineker bemoans 'daft' Leeds United player in late Chelsea defeat

Mateusz Klich of Leeds United. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Whites put in a valiant effort against the title contenders, but were ultimately undone by two second half spot-kicks – the second of which came deep into stoppage time.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men took the lead through a penalty of their own, converted by Raphinha, before Mason Mount equalised for the visitors late in the first half.

Chelsea then sealed all three points by striking either side of a Joe Gelhardt effort, and the general consensus on Saturday evening’s edition of Match of the Day was that Leeds had needlessly been the architects of their own downfall.

Speaking about the first penalty, conceded by Raphinha, pundit Martin Keown said: “It’s a really stupid challenge from Raphinha. It really is a poor challenge.

"I think he [Rudiger] knows exactly what he’s doing – he shows him the ball, he goes down, and of course he takes him out.”

Turning his attention to Klich’s tackle for the second offence, he added: “Again, here, really late in the game, it’s Klich with a silly challenge. It’s crazy.”

Host Lineker agreed, responding: “I don’t know what he’s thinking there. It’s just daft.”

The panel weren’t wholly critical of the Whites’ performance, however, and shared their praise for a spirited showing from Bielsa’s side.

Former Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer said: “They should have got something out of the game, but for two stupid challenges.

"I thought a lot of their play was bright. They were energetic and there were plenty of positives to come out of the game, certainly one of them was Gelhardt getting his first goal at just 19 years of age.