"I can see the finish line." Leeds United issue positive Kemar Roofe fitness update

Kemar Roofe is confident of playing a major role in the rest of Leeds United’s promotion bid after revealing he can “see the finish line” in his fight against injury.

The club’s top scorer is in the final throes of his recovery and close to resuming full training with eight games of the Championship season to go.

Roofe was ruled out for up to eight weeks by a knee ligament injury suffered in a 2-0 win over Swansea City in February.

The forward has so far missed six games at a critical stage of the campaign.

Leeds resume their campaign after the international break at home to Millwall on Saturday, sitting third in the Championship behind Norwich City and Sheffield United.

Roofe, who has contributed 14 goals, is not expected to play any part against Millwall but is on the verge of making himself available for the final month of matches.

He told LUTV: “It’s positive now. We’re outside doing a bit of ballwork, turning and sprinting and doing some more game realistic exercises. The previous week it was more straight line, just to keep the knee straight, but now the knee’s at a good strength.

“The way football is, I want to be out on the grass as much as possible and this is the stage where I can see the finish line and get back with the team training. This is the next stage to completing everything and then I can train.”

Leeds paid for missed chances before the international break, suffering a 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United, and Roofe’s return would strengthen Marcelo Bielsa’s hand at a decisive juncture.

Bielsa, however, has been cautious with injured players this term and is unlikely to recall Roofe ahead of schedule.

“You’re used to being in the gym for six or seven weeks for my case so when you go out on the grass, your body needs to get used to it again,” Roofe said.

“It’s just about confidence. Your muscles will lose strength and you need to maintain that so when you go back out, you’re not doing anything that prevents you kicking on again.”