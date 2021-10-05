Marcelo Bielsa's No 9 has been absent from on-pitch action in recent weeks due to a niggling ankle injury.

Bamford picked up the knock against Newcastle United at St James' Park which subsequently ruled him out of the defeat to West Ham and victory over Watford at Elland Road.

United earned a first three-point haul of the Premier League campaign against the Hornets in LS11, doing so without last season's top goalscorer leading the attack.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford receives treatment at Newcastle in September. Pic: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The 28-year-old spent the September international break with Gareth Southgate's England squad for the first time though this month has been left working on his fitness behind closed doors.

Bamford is attempting to keep a strong mindset in his fight to return to Bielsa's starting line-up - looking to take positives out of a negative situation.

The Leeds forward has been eyeing up other ways to improve himself while he is unable to train regularly alongside his team-mates.

"Normally if I had a game on Saturday, I would do gym at the club but then I'd work away from the club probably two times in the week with a guy at home," Bamford told the Official Leeds United podcast, as he bids to be fit for Southampton on October 16.

"That was building up, so I'm fresh for the game and geared towards as top level as you can be for the Saturday.

"Now, I can beast my legs and push my body to limits where I'm going to be sore the next day because it doesn't matter. It's not like I have to be able to perform in front of the fans or for the team.

"I can do that day in and day out without having that pressure.

"It's the idea to take advantage of a negative situation, whilst I'm not being able to play I can put in extra work and do extra things now that can make me quicker and stronger, so when I do come back I'll be in a better place than before."

Bamford has been relatively injury free since his debut campaign in West Yorkshire following a £10m switch from Middlesbrough in 2018.

He tore ligaments in his knee that resulted in a lengthy layoff in the Championship and the Leeds striker is hoping to call on some of that experience now.

“I was out for that period when I first joined Leeds," Bamford continued.

"I learnt a lot then of how to deal with being injured, setting goals and not rushing the process, knowing that you’re going to get better and it’s going to take time, so just accept it.

“This one is a minor injury really, it’s nothing massive.

"Obviously, it’s taken a few weeks, but it’s not a long, long-term one, so I’ve just used this time to build strength and do things I wouldn’t usually do because I've got to prepare for a game or got to make sure my legs are okay.

"It's kind of a chance for me to work on things that I wouldn't ordinarily get a chance to do."