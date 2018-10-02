Hull City vs Leeds United: Bielsa names unchanged line-up for Tigers clash

Have your say

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has named an unchanged line-up for Tuesday evenings visit to the KCOM Stadium in the Championship.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell keeps his place in goal with a back four of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Pontus Jansson and Barry Douglas.

Kalvin Phillips will take up his usual role in front of the back four with Samuel Saiz and Mateusz Klich, who was called up to the Poland squad once again yesterday, starting further forward.

Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison will start on the wing support lone forward Tyler Roberts.

The Whites bench is made up of those involved in Monday's under-23s game against Nottingham Forest with Jamal Blackman, Tom Pearce, Adam Forshaw, Stuart Dallas, Jamie Shackleton, Lewis Baker and Jack Clarke.

Hull City XI: Marshall, Lichaj, Burke, Grosicki, Irvine, Kane, Bowen, Henriksen, Kingsley, Martin, Elphick. Subs: Stewart, Dicko, Batty, Keane, Campbell, Curry, McKenzie.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper (c), Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Saiz, Harrison, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Pearce, Forshaw, Dallas, Shackleton, Baker, Clarke.