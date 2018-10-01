Hull City v Leeds United: Whites quartet set to return against Blackburn after international break

KEMAR ROOFE, Pablo Hernandez, Gaetano Berardi and Conor Shaughnessy are all set to be back available for Leeds United's first game after the international break at Blackburn Rovers.

August's Championship player of the month Roofe has not featured since the goalless draw at home to Middlesbrough with the forward having taken a knock in training and picking up a calf injury.

Berardi limped off towards the end of the clash against Boro with the defender subsequently being sidelined with a knee problem while Hernandez has not featured since the 3-0 win at Norwich City due to a hamstring problem.

Defender Shaughnessy became injured playing for United's under-23s against Sheffield Wednesday at Thorp Arch last month but while the quartet will all still be missing for Tuesday night's Championship trip to Hull City, head coach Marcelo Bielsa is optimistic that Leeds will only be without the four players for their next two games.

Following Tuesday night's trip to Hull, Leeds will sign off for the October international break with Saturday's home clash against Brentford.

Bielsa hopes he will then have Roofe, Hernandez, Berardi and Shaughnessy all back available for the clash at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, October 20.

The Whites head coach said: "I think that they will be available for the next game after the international break. These three players, four players with Shaughnessy too."

Bielsa had previously hinted that Roofe was the closest of United's current injured players to making a return but the striker will not be involved for Tuesday's game at Hull.

Asked if there was any chance of Roofe making the trip to Hull or Saturday's fixture against Brentford at Elland Road, Bielsa said: "I don't think so."