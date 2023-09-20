Hull City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from MKM Stadium, injury blow, coverage details
The Whites lined up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Millwall sat in just 17th place but an impressive 3-0 victory at The Den saw Farke’s side soar into the division’s top ten for the first time this season.
The win followed a disappointing goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the final game before the international break which itself arrived on the back of a fine 4-3 success at Ipswich Town.
There were six Championship games on Tuesday evening, after which Leeds sit in 12th place in the table, on nine points and two points adrift of the play-offs places. Victory at sixth-placed Hull could now take the Whites as high as fifth.
Here, upon landing at Hull’s MKM Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is not being televised.
Hull City v Leeds United live
Full time
Goalless
Brilliant tackle
96: By Cooper to thwart Connolly
Meslier
95: Gathers a cross from the left, solid display by him when called for
Keeps coming back at Leeds
94: Rutter unable to lead a counter
All Hull, chance
90 + 3: Shot deflected over the bar, Meslier unable to keep it out but great punch clear at the corner
Six
90: Minutes added time
Ayling booked
90 + 1: As he makes his way off the pitch
Leeds sub
90: Byram on for Ayling, crazy miss by Traore, Connolly was through one on one but squared it to him and he somehow smashed it against the post
WOW SITTER MISSED BY HULL
89: Complete sitter, open goal, Traore hits the post
Chance Hull
87: Cross from the left beaten away by Meslier, Coyle has gone off and McLoughlin is now replacing him