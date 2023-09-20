Hull City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from MKM Stadium, injury blow, coverage details

Leeds United visit Hull City this evening in search of a third Championship victory of the season and a third league away win on the spin.

The Whites lined up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Millwall sat in just 17th place but an impressive 3-0 victory at The Den saw Farke’s side soar into the division’s top ten for the first time this season.

The win followed a disappointing goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the final game before the international break which itself arrived on the back of a fine 4-3 success at Ipswich Town.

There were six Championship games on Tuesday evening, after which Leeds sit in 12th place in the table, on nine points and two points adrift of the play-offs places. Victory at sixth-placed Hull could now take the Whites as high as fifth.

