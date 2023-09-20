Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Live

Hull City v Leeds United live: Updates and analysis from MKM Stadium, injury blow, coverage details

Leeds United visit Hull City this evening in search of a third Championship victory of the season and a third league away win on the spin.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 20:53 BST
The Whites lined up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Millwall sat in just 17th place but an impressive 3-0 victory at The Den saw Farke’s side soar into the division’s top ten for the first time this season.

The win followed a disappointing goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the final game before the international break which itself arrived on the back of a fine 4-3 success at Ipswich Town.

There were six Championship games on Tuesday evening, after which Leeds sit in 12th place in the table, on nine points and two points adrift of the play-offs places. Victory at sixth-placed Hull could now take the Whites as high as fifth.

TOP-SIX CHANCE: For Leeds United with a win against Hull City at MKM Stadium, above, tonight. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.TOP-SIX CHANCE: For Leeds United with a win against Hull City at MKM Stadium, above, tonight. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.
TOP-SIX CHANCE: For Leeds United with a win against Hull City at MKM Stadium, above, tonight. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Here, upon landing at Hull’s MKM Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is not being televised.

Hull City v Leeds United live

Show new updates
21:45 BST

Full time

Goalless

21:44 BST

Brilliant tackle

96: By Cooper to thwart Connolly

21:43 BST

Meslier

95: Gathers a cross from the left, solid display by him when called for

21:43 BST

Keeps coming back at Leeds

94: Rutter unable to lead a counter

21:42 BST

All Hull, chance

90 + 3: Shot deflected over the bar, Meslier unable to keep it out but great punch clear at the corner

21:39 BST

Six

90: Minutes added time

21:39 BST

Ayling booked

90 + 1: As he makes his way off the pitch

21:39 BST

Leeds sub

90: Byram on for Ayling, crazy miss by Traore, Connolly was through one on one but squared it to him and he somehow smashed it against the post

21:37 BST

WOW SITTER MISSED BY HULL

89: Complete sitter, open goal, Traore hits the post

21:36 BST

Chance Hull

87: Cross from the left beaten away by Meslier, Coyle has gone off and McLoughlin is now replacing him

