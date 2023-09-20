Hull City v Leeds United live: Team news, updates and analysis from MKM Stadium, coverage details
The Whites lined up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Millwall sat in just 17th place but an impressive 3-0 victory at The Den saw Farke’s side soar into the division’s top ten for the first time this season.
The win followed a disappointing goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the final game before the international break which itself arrived on the back of a fine 4-3 success at Ipswich Town.
There were six Championship games on Tuesday evening, after which Leeds sit in 12th place in the table, on nine points and two points adrift of the play-offs places. Victory at sixth-placed Hull could now take the Whites as high as fifth.
Here, upon landing at Hull’s MKM Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is not being televised.
Hull City v Leeds United live
CHANCE LEEDS
28: Great pressing to win the ball back in the Hull third, Summerville darts into the box and shot tipped over the bar
HUGE CHANCE LEEDS - MISSED
25: Rutter one on one, clean through, tries to take his time, shot deflected wide by Allsop’s leg, good save but had to score, Summerville slipped him through. Corner cleared
Rodon
24: Very impressive start by him, looks a rock at the back
Ayling again
22: With another misplaced pass, shaky start from him, Rodon clears to get him out of trouble, then gets away with a potentially clumsy challenge at the back
Gnonto off
21: Summerville on in his place, so Summerville and James now on the wings
Gnonto down again
20: Summerville getting ready
Attendance
Is 24,221 . Biggest crowd of the season here so far, of course
Hull boss Rosenior booked
15: Threw the ball behind him as Leeds went to take a throw
Gnonto back up
14: A bit gingerly but looks like he will be okay
Rodon again
13: With another good headed clearance, strong start by him, Gnonto is now down after a challenge on half way