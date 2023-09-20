Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Live

Hull City v Leeds United live: Team news, updates and analysis from MKM Stadium, coverage details

Leeds United visit Hull City this evening in search of a third Championship victory of the season and a third league away win on the spin.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 18:40 BST
The Whites lined up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Millwall sat in just 17th place but an impressive 3-0 victory at The Den saw Farke’s side soar into the division’s top ten for the first time this season.

The win followed a disappointing goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the final game before the international break which itself arrived on the back of a fine 4-3 success at Ipswich Town.

There were six Championship games on Tuesday evening, after which Leeds sit in 12th place in the table, on nine points and two points adrift of the play-offs places. Victory at sixth-placed Hull could now take the Whites as high as fifth.

TOP-SIX CHANCE: For Leeds United with a win against Hull City at MKM Stadium, above, tonight. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.TOP-SIX CHANCE: For Leeds United with a win against Hull City at MKM Stadium, above, tonight. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.
Here, upon landing at Hull’s MKM Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction. The 7.45pm kick-off is not being televised.

Hull City v Leeds United live

20:17 BST

CHANCE LEEDS

28: Great pressing to win the ball back in the Hull third, Summerville darts into the box and shot tipped over the bar

20:14 BST

HUGE CHANCE LEEDS - MISSED

25: Rutter one on one, clean through, tries to take his time, shot deflected wide by Allsop’s leg, good save but had to score, Summerville slipped him through. Corner cleared

20:12 BST

Rodon

24: Very impressive start by him, looks a rock at the back

20:11 BST

Ayling again

22: With another misplaced pass, shaky start from him, Rodon clears to get him out of trouble, then gets away with a potentially clumsy challenge at the back

20:10 BST

Gnonto off

21: Summerville on in his place, so Summerville and James now on the wings

20:08 BST

Gnonto down again

20: Summerville getting ready

20:07 BST

Attendance

Is 24,221 . Biggest crowd of the season here so far, of course

20:04 BST

Hull boss Rosenior booked

15: Threw the ball behind him as Leeds went to take a throw

20:02 BST

Gnonto back up

14: A bit gingerly but looks like he will be okay

20:01 BST

Rodon again

13: With another good headed clearance, strong start by him, Gnonto is now down after a challenge on half way

