Hull City v Leeds United live: Early team news, predicted Whites line-up and coverage details

Leeds United visit Hull City this evening in search of a third Championship victory of the season and a third league away win on the spin.
Lee Sobot
By Lee Sobot
Published 20th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
The Whites lined up for Sunday’s return to Championship action at Millwall sat in just 17th place but an impressive 3-0 victory at The Den saw Farke’s side soar into the division’s top ten for the first time this season.

The win followed a disappointing goalless draw at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the final game before the international break which itself arrived on the back of a fine 4-3 success at Ipswich Town.

There were six Championship games on Tuesday evening, after which Leeds sit in 12th place in the table, on nine points and two points adrift of the play-offs places. Victory at sixth-placed Hull could now take the Whites as high as fifth.

TOP-SIX CHANCE: For Leeds United with a win against Hull City at MKM Stadium, above, tonight. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.
TOP-SIX CHANCE: For Leeds United with a win against Hull City at MKM Stadium, above, tonight. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Here, upon landing at Hull’s MKM Stadium, we will bring you all of the pre-match build-up followed by confirmed line-ups and then match updates and analysis before post-game reaction. In the meantime, here is the early Leeds team news and predicted Whites XI. The 7.45pm kick-off is not being televised.

Leeds team news

Djed Spence (knee) and Stuart Dallas (femoral fracture) are now United’s only two injuries but Junior Firpo (hip) is still training individually whilst Patrick Bamford is not expected to be involved tonight having only just returned to team training upon recovering from a hamstring injury.

Whites boss Farke was also waiting on the condition of midfielder Ethan Ampadu who took a whack in Sunday’s 3-0 win at Millwall.

Farke still had four players out injured for Sunday’s clash at Millwall plus captain Liam Cooper who did not make the matchday squad having only just returned to training following his recovery from a ruptured plantar fascia. Bamford, Firpo and longer-term absentee Dallas remained sidelined in addition to summer signing Spence.

Tottenham loanee Spence was rated a major doubt for the clash after suffering a knock to his knee in training. The full back had earlier missed some training sessions due to private reasons. Leeds then revealed on Monday that Spence had damaged his lateral collateral ligament and was facing up to eight weeks out, despite the issue not expected to require surgery.

Farke provided a fresh team news update at Tuesday afternoon’s pre-Hull press conference, at which he revealed that Bamford was back training with the group but too soon to be involved against the Tigers. Farke also revealed that Firpo was still training individually as he continues on the comeback trail.

Predicted Leeds United line-up: Meslier; Ayling, Rodon, Struijk, Byram; Ampadu, Gray; Summerville, Gnonto; Piroe, Rutter.

Hull City v Leeds United live

16:01 BST

Chucking it down

In Hull, grey skies and generally a bit grim but forecast to clear up for this evening. Even so, a jacket would be a good idea. Not that cold though.

23:06 BST

How we think Leeds will line up

