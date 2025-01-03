Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United head to the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

Leeds United’s weekend opponents Hull City have made headlines following a bizarre approach to their pre-game press conference.

Hull have enjoyed a slight uptick in form since the arrival of new manager Ruben Selles a month ago, winning two of their last four to pull within one point of safety. The Tigers did fall short in heart-breaking fashion during the week, with promotion-chasing Middlesbrough needing a 93rd-minute Alex Gilbert effort to take all three points back to the Riverside Stadium.

Supporters were frustrated to see forward Abu Kamara easily passed in the build-up to Boro’s winner and that frustration intensified in some sections of the fanbase later that evening, when they saw their player comment on a post from Portsmouth’s Paddy Lane celebrating a victory. Pompey are one of Hull’s key relegation rivals and that incensed some fans.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit of Leeds to the MKM Stadium, Selles was due to sit down for pre-game media duties but there was a surprise special guest. He was joined by Kamara to speak with BBC Humberside Sport about that social media post - a decision that has not gone down too well on social media.

Fans react to ‘embarrassing’ press conference

@Jw95Kieran wrote: “Something out of nothing is what this looks like to everybody else. Why's he being forced to apologise over a congratulatory message to a friend? Anybody following footballers on Instagram will see this is a regular thing. Embarrassing. Feel for the lad having to explain it!”

@robincharlesw67 wrote: “Some people think footballers come from a different world and think it’s wrong that he congratulated a mate on doing well. Strange.”

@simlersteve1 wrote: “Why is everyone making a big story out of nothing tbh.”

@mertinbullesi wrote: “This is ridiculous. Yeah, prob bad timing and could maybe have just dropped his mate a text instead. But who cares. If he’d have looked like he was sprinting to track his man in the last minute, this wouldn’t even be a story. That’s the actual issue.”

@Gazdooooooks wrote: “Goodness me...as things go, this is beyond Phil Brown's halftime team talk on the pitch. Kamara has my sympathy for having to go through this...fair enough it wasn't the ideal thing to post after a painful loss but if this was Selles' idea...potentially a huge mistake!”

@Callum17077 wrote: “It's like a police press conference, embarrassing from Hull.”

Leeds v Hull team news

Hull are battling with a host of fitness issues going into Saturday’s game, with up to seven first-team players absent. Selles confirmed following Wednesday’s defeat to Middlesbrough that winger Ryan Longman will miss out due to a groin injury, while Liam Millar - who has been a thorn in Leeds’ side previously - is also unavailable.

Another tricky winger, Mohamed Belloumi, is out with a long-term injury while Carl Rushworth, Kasey Palmer and Charlie Hughes are also out. Midfielder Oscar Zambrano is suspended.

Leeds have fewer injuries to contend with but Daniel Farke will be keen to manage the load of those with recent issues, particularly Sam Byram who has taken on a ‘crazy’ load over the festive period. He lasted just 45 minutes of Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Blackburn and was replaced by Max Wober, who himself is returning from a fitness issue.

Jayden Bogle was forced off with a dead leg but is hoped to be okay come Saturday. Ilia Gruev remains out for the long-term while Junior Firpo is absent due to a hamstring injury.