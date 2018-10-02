Hull City 0 Leeds United 1: Roberts sends Whites top as Whites topple Tigers

A second half strike from Tyler Roberts was enough to lift Leeds United to a 1-0 victory over Hull City on Tuesday evening at the KCOM stadium in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged line-up to the one that earned a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday with Tyler Roberts leading the side once again.

Leeds United striker Tyler Roberts celebrates opening the scoring at the KCOM.

United got off to a quick start and should've been ahead after five minutes as the Whites broke quickly through Samuel Saiz who fed in Ezgjan Alioski before Mateusz Klich fired an effort wide of the post from the edge of the box with the goal at his mercy.

Leeds started the evening in a 3-3-1-3 formation but after a dull opening 30 minutes switched back to the 4-1-4-1 Bielsa has favoured this season.

The Whites were controlling possession but it was the Tigers who almost opened the scoring as Bailey Peacock-Farrell came to collect a free-kick that was punted into the box from the Hull half and Kamil Grosicki nipped in front of the goalkeeper but failed to muster a worthwhile effort on goal.

Alioski then found himself with the goal gaping after a clever flick from Tyler Roberts before Luke Ayling nodded a corner over the bar after good work from Liam Cooper as Leeds rallied.

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling in action at Hull City.

On the stroke of half-time the visitors produced another glorious chance to break the deadlock.

Saiz and Alioski exchanged passes before the winger drilled a low cross into the area but defender Barry Douglas slipped at the vital moment as he looked to tap home at the far post leaving the two sides level at the break.

United started the second half in much the same vein as first Pontus Jansson before Ayling went close again to finding the back of the Hull net.

The pressure told though just minutes later as striker Roberts collected the ball outside the box and wrestled free of his man before firing low into the bottom corner from 25-yards to send the travelling fans wild.

Leeds started to knock the ball around with confidence and worked another opportunity through Douglas as his free-kick fell to Kalvin Phillips but he saw his shot blocked by a diving City defender which led to appeals for a penalty from the visitors but the claims were waved away.

United pressed on in search of a second but failed to find it as Hull's chances were all coming from set-pieces with Peacock-Farrell a bystander.

The 21-year-old though did well to swarm a Nouha Dicko chance in the closing stages as the forward turned to strike the ball on goal from inside the area.

Neither side would add to the scoreline as Bielsa's men who ran out deserved winners under the floodlights at the KCOM to go back to the top of the Championship for 24 hours at least with West Brom in action on Wednesday evening.

Hull City XI: Marshall, Lichaj, Burke, Grosicki, Irvine, Kane, Bowen, Henriksen, Kingsley, Martin, Elphick. Subs: Stewart, Dicko, Batty, Keane, Campbell, Curry, McKenzie.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper (c), Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Saiz, Harrison, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Pearce, Forshaw, Dallas, Shackleton, Baker, Clarke.