Hull City 0 Leeds United 0: Whites on top but fail to break the deadlock against the Tigers

Leeds United headed into the half-time break 0-0 with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on Tuesday evening in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa named an unchanged line-up to the one that earned a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough against Sheffield Wednesday with Tyler Roberts leading the side once again.

Hull City 0 Leeds United 0.

United got off to a quick start and should've been ahead after five minutes as the Whites broke quickly through Samuel Saiz who fed in Ezgjan Alioski before Mateusz Klich fired an effort wide of the post from the edge of the box with the goal at his mercy.

Leeds started the evening in a 3-3-1-3 formation but after a dull opening 30 minutes switched back to the 4-1-4-1 Bielsa has favoured this season.

The Whites were controlling possession but it was the Tigers who almost opened the scoring as Bailey Peacock-Farrell came to collect a free-kick that was punted into the box from the Hull half and Kamil Grosicki nipped in front of the goalkeeper but failed to muster a worthwhile effort on goal.

Alioski then found himself with the goal gaping after a clever flick from Tyler Roberts before Luke Ayling nodded a corner over the bar after good work from Liam Cooper as Leeds rallied to search for the opener.

On the stroke of half-time the visitors produced another glorious chance to break the deadlock.

Saiz and Alioski exchanged passes before the winger drilled a low cross into the area but defender Barry Douglas slipped at the vital moment as he looked to tap home at the far post leaving the two sides level at the break.

Hull City XI: Marshall, Lichaj, Burke, Grosicki, Irvine, Kane, Bowen, Henriksen, Kingsley, Martin, Elphick. Subs: Stewart, Dicko, Batty, Keane, Campbell, Curry, McKenzie.

Leeds United XI: Peacock-Farrell, Ayling, Douglas, Cooper (c), Jansson, Phillips, Klich, Alioski, Saiz, Harrison, Roberts. Subs: Blackman, Pearce, Forshaw, Dallas, Shackleton, Baker, Clarke.