'Huge' - Leeds United fans react to vital win over Burnley at Elland Road

Leeds United secured a 3-1 win over Burnley at Elland Road on Sunday. Pic: Tony Johnson

@TommyDoleman Bigggggg win. Fully deserved three points and a few impressive performances to boot. Seems as though the break refreshed some of the players and Leeds certainly finished the game stronger. A fine start to 2022 and an important gap to the bottom three developed. #LEEBUR #LUFC

@BrynLufc Firpo, Klich, Dallas. Unreal. Great win #lufc

@calummadell Actually having some attacking bench options for once was big. And for all Roberts did ok (apart from that sitter he missed) we looked a different side with Joffy up front #JoffySZN #LUFC

@EastStandUpper Not perfect, not particularly pretty, but exactly the kind of effort, application and result that can kick-start a season. Dallas, Forshaw and Koch probably my picks, but it was good to see Klich have a decent 90. #lufc

@jonnypcraft 8 points from the drop and Bamford back soon, really miss his work rate and goals. #lufc #mot

@DonnaMcIlroy75 Huge 3 points for Leeds and great to see players returning from injury #mot #lufc

@TheBlueWhiteAn1 GET IN !!! Great result today and played well too we deserved it should have won by more but take that .Well done lads ALAW #lufc

@GhostRhubarb Great win great start to the year let’s keep it going can’t wait for Philips Bamford and Cooper to get back #lufc #mot #alaw

@Randypeacock18 Turning point in the season? #lufc #mot

@MWJS82 Gelhardt changed the game when he came on, lifted the whole team as he gave us bite and energy #lufc

@lee1aston Firpo and Koch class today, Gelhardt is a star in the making too #lufc