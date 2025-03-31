Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A hammer injury blow has been dealt to one of Leeds United’s Championship rivals.

Leeds United’s forthcoming opponents Preston North End have been dealt a hammer injury blow which has left a key player out for the season.

First choice keeper Freddie Woodman had been ever-present between the sticks for the Lilywhites this season apart from missing two games through suspension but the 28-year-old was missing for Sunday’s FA Cup clash at home to Aston Villa.

Speaking ahead of the game, boss Paul Heckingbottom revealed that Woodman had suffered an ankle injury in the gym and is now set to be sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Admitting the loss of Woodman was a big blow, Heckingbottom told the official FA Cup X account: “He’s got a nasty ankle injury which he suffered in the gym in the international break. He’s going to be out for the season now which is a big blow for him and for us.

“But, it’s a great opportunity for Dai (Cornell). He’s been training like a demon all season, provided unbelievable support and has been great for us when he’s be called upon. He’ll have a good run now and it’s a great opportunity for Dai.”

Preston already had over half a team out for Sunday’s contest in Jack Whatmough (calf), Ali McCann (calf), Brad Potts (hamstring), Ryan Porteous (cup-tied), Sam Greenwood (suspended), Ryan Ledson (suspended) and Kaine Kesler-Hayden (ineligible).

Preston are one United’s seven remaining opponents in the promotion chase run-in and the next visitors to Elland Road.

Heckingbottom’s side will head to West Yorkshire for a lunchtime kick-off on Saturday, April 12.