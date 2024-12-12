A hamstring injury sustained by Junior Firpo in Leeds United's 2-0 home win over Derby County last weekend could potentially jeopardise the Dominican Republic defender's chances of extending his Elland Road stay.

Firpo is out of contract at the end of the season and as of last month was yet to open talks over an extension with the club.

The 28-year-old has been in good form throughout 2024, establishing himself as one of the first names on Daniel Farke's teamsheet.

Firpo believes regular match rhythm is the key to his relative success during this calendar year. However, in recent weeks the player has been unavailable, initially serving a three-match suspension for violent conduct, handed down retrospectively by the FA.

Subsequent to his ban, Firpo returned against Blackburn Rovers where Leeds lost 1-0, then picked up a foot injury in training but was able to start against the Rams last weekend.

Disaster struck 15-or-so minutes into the game, as the Dominican Republic international pulled up with a hamstring complaint and was promptly substituted.

Farke believes it will be four-to-six weeks before his first-choice left-back is back on the pitch, but Leeds are well-staffed in that position to mitigate Firpo's absence.

Max Wober has come into the side over the past couple of games, impressing despite putting through his own net in the 3-1 midweek victory against Middlesbrough. Sam Byram is also an option there, as is summer signing Isaac Schmidt, although the latter still seems unfancied by Farke.

That said, Leeds have options, which could inform any potential decision over Firpo's future. The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his three-and-a-half year stay at Elland Road and while the player and his family may be settled in the area, Leeds may take the view that extending his contract by a further year, or years, would not represent value given his injury history.

Secondarily, the alternatives at Farke's disposal mean Leeds would not be without options at left-back if an agreement over a new deal could not be reached. Although, there is no guarantee Wober and Byram, the latter also out of contract in the summer, will be at Elland Road in 2025/26, either.

FORCED OFF: Leeds United ace Junior Firpo. | Getty Images

Most pressing is the fact Firpo can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with non-domestic clubs from January 1st, which means a decision will need to be taken by the likes of Farke and those in the top offices at Elland Road, particularly given the player's links to Spanish football.

Elsewhere, Leeds have recently been linked with MLS Young Player of the Year Diego Luna, the left-sided United States international currently playing for Real Salt Lake, and formerly of Barcelona's Stateside academy. The 21-year-old has been tipped for a move to Europe, where he could function as an attacking full-back or left-midfielder, after eight goals and eight assists in MLS throughout the 2024 season.