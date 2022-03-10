How to watch Leeds United's Premier League clash versus Aston Villa live on TV for free

Leeds United are taking on Aston Villa at Elland Road this evening and fans can watch the game being screened live for free.

By Lee Sobot
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 1:05 pm

The Premier League clash between the Whites and Villa is being broadcast live by Amazon Prime Video who are offering a 30-day trial for free.

After a 30-day trial, the subscription costs £7.99 a month but it can be cancelled at any time.

Prime membership continues until cancelled.

COMEBACK IMMINENT: Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford, above, will return from the bench against Aston Villa at Elland Road tonight following his recent injury troubles and fans can watch the game for free. Photo by Tony Johnson.

For more information visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/amazonprime

