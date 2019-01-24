How the Leeds United new badge controversy unfolded one year ago today

It is one year to the day since Leeds United unveiled plans to redesign the club's badge.

The Yorkshire Evening Post exclusively revealed the new design back on January 24 2018, and it's safe to say it wasn't received in the best way by supporters.

It's one year ago today since Leeds United unveiled their new badge design

The design

The controversial design depicted the ‘Leeds Salute’, which over the decades has been an expression of the passion that connects the Elland Road faithful and players on and off the pitch and all over the world.

It is used extensively, and notably on match days when, with right hand on heart, fans sing the club anthem ‘Marching on Together’.

More than 10,000 people connected to Leeds United were consulated in the process through digital surveys, one-on-one and group interviews and meetings with legends, current players, club staff, the owner, partners and representatives from the Leeds and Yorkshire communities.

What was said at the time?

Angus Kinnear, Leeds United managing director, said at the time: “In the past year we have worked very hard as a club to re-engage fans and the wider community across Leeds. We have seen season ticket sales soar and gates have regularly exceeded 32,000 at Elland Road – we are very grateful for the loyal and unwavering support we have received.

"Once we heard that there was a desire for change to help herald a new era for club, it became of primary importance that the new crest clearly reflected who we are. Everybody knows how proud and passionate the Leeds United fans are, but since I arrived at the club, I have been in awe at the unique connection between the fans and the team.”

The reaction

Disgruntled Leeds United fans launched an online petition calling for the club to cancel the roll-out of a controversial new badge.

Expat supporter Steve Barrett, who lives in Australia, petitioned owner Andrea Radrizzani to 'Stop LUFC from implementing the 'Leeds Salute' crest' and said at the time: "

"It makes a mockery of Leeds United and the club's history. It is alienating the fans. It is has to go."

The Yorkshire Evening Post's Leeds United writer Phil Hay urged the club to go back to the drawing board with the design, saying: "There are times when 100 Leeds supporters would see different colours in the same shade of grey but 70,000 saw enough red in the badge to sign a petition asking the club to shelve and destroy a misplaced idea."

Fans took to designing their own alternatives, sending in possible crests that they thought made the grade.

What next?

The club decided against implementing the new design almost a month later following the backlash and promised to go back to the drawing board to look at alternatives, saying at the time that they would instead release a new crest for their centenary year next season.

The club said in a statement: at the time: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank all fans for the inspiration they have provided which, following further consultation with supporters' groups, will form the basis of a democratic vote later this year.

"We look forward to our loyal and passionate fans selecting a crest that will proudly herald in the next 100 years."

As of yet, there has been no official designs from the club, but fans have continued to come up with ideas of their own.



