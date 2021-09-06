The Whites striker toiled up front without reward or joy, making numerous runs into the area that were not found by team-mates in a side showing 11 changes from the win over Hungary. Gareth Southgate asked the 28-year-old to do what he does for Leeds and Bamford held up his end of the bargain, pressing Andorra's defence, attempting to get on the ball to link the play and offering himself as a target, but all too often it was to no avail as the ball was simply worked sideways or backwards.