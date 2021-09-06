TOUGH DEBUT - Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford's England debut came and went without a goal. Pic: Getty

How national newspapers and the media rated Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford's debut in England win over Andorra

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford was credited for his work-rate by some members of the national media after a frustrating England debut against Andorra, but others were unimpressed.

The Whites striker toiled up front without reward or joy, making numerous runs into the area that were not found by team-mates in a side showing 11 changes from the win over Hungary. Gareth Southgate asked the 28-year-old to do what he does for Leeds and Bamford held up his end of the bargain, pressing Andorra's defence, attempting to get on the ball to link the play and offering himself as a target, but all too often it was to no avail as the ball was simply worked sideways or backwards.

Here is how the national media rated his performance in the World Cup Qualifier.

1. Sky Sports - 5

Whoever compiled the ratings for the broadcaster highlighted the lack of service and absolved Bamford of any blame for his big chance not being taken.

2. The Telegraph - 6

Mike McGrath of the Telegraph credited Bamford for bringing others into the game.

3. The Express - 5

Matthew Dunn of the Express wrote that Bamford looked 'hopeless out of his depth. Against Andorra.'

4. Evening Standard - 5

James Robson was another to point out how little service Bamford got. He too noted the second half chance Bamford skied - although a flag did go up.

