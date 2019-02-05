How Mateusz Klich helped secure the arrival of Leeds United January signing Mateusz Bogusz

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz has revealed that countryman Mateusz Klich persuaded him to make the switch from Poland to Elland Road last month.

The 17-year-old playmaker was one of two additions during the winter transfer window as United secured the signature of the Ruch Chorzow academy product.

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz.

Premier League side Brighton were said to be interested in securing a deal for the youngster, while Serie A side Napoli attempted to him on trail last year before the move was blocked.

Bogusz though has now revealed that after a conversation with United midfielder Mateusz Klich he knew Leeds United were the club for him.

"I met Mateusz Klich when I first came to Leeds," he told Ruch's website.

"He praised the club, he persuaded me to come. He emphasised that the fans here are very close to the club.

"Here everyone lives every ball, they are fanatics."

Bogusz will initially link up with the Whites development squad following his arrival: "I will be training and playing in the Under-23s team, but I was told that I will also participate in the first team's activities.

"The club's plan is to prepare me and train with the first team during the first half-year. Everything depends on me, of course."

Asked about his decision to leave Ruch, he replied: "I always wanted to move forward and grow. When there was a chance to leave, I definitely wanted to try my hand. I just took another step forward.

"The next step will be to debut in the first team. Somehow I've never had big dreams. I just always wanted to play football because I love it."