How Marcelo Bielsa uses statistics to analyse his Leeds United team

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has revealed he uses statistics and data to help confirm his own analysis of Whites matches.

The Argentine, who was speaking ahead of Saturday's visit of Birmingham City in the Championship, was quizzed over whether he used data to help prepare ahead of games.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Bielsa admitted that despite preferring to trust his own judgement he did in fact rely on data analysis to help make decisions and confirm conclusions he had reached himself on the sidelines.

"We have at our disposal more data than what we can work on," Bielsa revealed.

"We receive a lot of data. With this kind of data we can build some conclusions and reach ideas. At the end of the day head coaches give value to the data that confirms what we saw during the game.

"We give importance to the data that strengthens the conclusions we built during the game. I think it's a good thing that is it like that.

Leeds United cannot be classed as a strong team yet, insists Marcelo Bielsa

"It's good to trust what you see with your own eyes even if it is important to recognise when you make mistakes. Being a head coach of footballers is more linked with taking the right decisions rather than having to make corrections.

"If I had to say this with other words, after making many mistakes, at the end of those mistakes it helps you feel like you can make the right decisions."

The 63-year-old has seen his team implement his high press attacking style with ease this season as United sit top of the table remaining unbeaten in the process after eight Championship fixtures.

Bielsa though, who won August's manager of the month award, believes it is harder to convince players to adopt a new style rather than implement it out on the training pitch.

"Apart from the features of our opponents our team has been faithful to our style," Bielsa continued.

"The assimilation of a style is not only about the method. More important is the influence of each player regarding his willingness to assimilate the new style. To convince the player to adopt a new style is more important."