How Marcelo Bielsa plans to spend Leeds United's break away from Championship action

Marcelo Bielsa plans to spend part of a 10-day break in Leeds United’s season exploring the Yorkshire countryside as the club draw breath ahead of the final 14 games of the season.

Leeds, who climbed back to the top of the Championship with a 2-1 win over Swansea City on Wednesday, do not play again until Bolton Wanderers visit Elland Road a week on Saturday and Bielsa said he would take the opportunity to visit parts of the county he is yet to see.

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa.

Prominent members of United’s squad have been given the end of this week off as Leeds ready themselves for a run-in which could finally end the club’s 15-year wait for Premier League football.

A number of fringe players are due to feature in Under-23s matches tomorrow and on Monday, including Stuart Dallas and Gaetano Berardi who have both returned from injury.

Bielsa, 63, came to England for the first time in his career when he agreed to become United’s head coach last summer.

He spent several months based at Rudding Park but has since moved to Wetherby, closer to the club’s training ground, and is making a habit of walking to and from Thorp Arch every day.

Asked if he would take a break in the week ahead, Bielsa said: “I’ll take advantage of these days to rest.

“I like to walk and I like to visit the places I don’t know in this region. What I like to do the most is to visit this area of England.

“I have many secrets to discover here and I’ll take advantage of this time to be with my family and my friends.”

Norwich City and Sheffield United, who sit second and third in the table respectively, both play this weekend but United are without a game after Queens Park Rangers’ progression to the fifth round of the FA Cup led to a rearrangement of their trip to Loftus Road.

Leeds will drop to third on goal difference on Saturday if both Norwich and Sheffield United win but Bielsa said: “When we win a game we can await the next game with serenity.

“The starters (in his team) will have a full rest from Thursday until Sunday. Those who played less will play Friday and Monday with the 23s. Those who are recovering from injury will take advantage of this time to recover well.”