How Marcelo Bielsa intends to pick his best Leeds United line-up at Blackburn Rovers

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says it won't be difficult to select his starting eleven at Ewood Park today even with the injured players returning to his squad.

Pablo Hernandez, Gaetano Berardi and Kemar Roofe are available once again for selection following their respective injuries and the Whites have made the trip without the suspended Luke Ayling along with the injured Jack Harrison and Barry Douglas.

When asked about how difficult it may be to reintegrate those who have been sidelined into his squad Bielsa though dismissed any issues: "It’s not very hard to see if a player is in a good shape or not.

"The thing that allows me to take the decision is the level of production of players who fight for a space and then you have many nuances.

"The experience, the personal history as a player, the variations on the performance, those who are justified. I don’t have only one rule, but at the same time it’s not very difficult to find arguments to take a decision."

The Whites take on Blackburn Rovers at 12pm and you can catch the action on Sky Sports Football's red button.