How Marcelo Bielsa expects his Leeds United team to react following first league defeat

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says he doesn't expect his side to feel any ill effects following their first Championship defeat of the season to Birmingham City.

The Whites fell to a 2-1 defeat at a packed out Elland Road as Garry Monk's Blues grabbed their first victory of the season with a Che Adams double.

United, who had only tasted defeat to Preston North End in the League Cup so far under Bielsa, remain top of the table on goal difference following a disappointing afternoon.

The Argentine though revealed he didn't expect his team to dwell on the result as says he will analyse the result like he does after every game.

"We have the obligation for each game. We have to correct what was wrong," Bielsa said.

"We have to recover from the mistake we made but it’s an exercise that we do after every game.

"Even if the state of mind is very important in football, as you could see a positive state of mind didn’t allow us to play the kind of game we wanted to play. At the same time we can say that the feelings of this loss won’t prevent us from getting a good result in the next game."