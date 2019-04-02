How many EARLY goals each Championship club has scored - ranked in order
On Monday, we looked at the Championship clubs who like to leave it late - now it's time to discover the fast starters.
We rank each club from lowest to highest on goals scored in the opening 15 minutes. Click and scroll the pages to see how each club ranks:
1. Bristol City (24th)
Early goals scored: 3
Getty
2. Bolton Wanderers (23rd)
Early goals scored: 3
Getty
3. Preston North End (22nd)
Early goals scored: 4
Getty
4. Stoke City (21st)
Early goals scored: 5
Getty
