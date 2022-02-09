How Leeds United’s stunning future £471m squad could look - according to FM

The game predicts plenty of change at Elland Road in the coming seasons.

As Leeds United continue to reestablish themselves as a Premier League side, supporters will be understandably excited to see what direction the club’s future will take.

And while we might not have a crystal ball out our disposal, we do have the next best thing - Football Manager.

The popular video game franchise is renowned for its meticulous detail and authentic approach to the world of, well, football management, and we thought we’d take a look five years into the future to see exactly what the lay of the land is at Elland Road.

Fast forward to 2026, and it’s all change for the Whites.

Just four members of Leeds’ current side are still in the match day squad, but the big news is that Marcelo Bielsa is no longer at the club.

Fear not though, the Whites have managed to maintain their top flight status under his successor, albeit with a string of fairly underwhelming mid-table finishes - especially given the talent in the new squad.

Check out Leeds’ impressive new squad, according to Football Manager 2022, below...

1. Manager: Ronald Koeman (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images) First things first, Marcelo Bielsa has gone. The Argentine leaves Elland Road in 2022, and is immediately replaced by Ronald Koeman, who leads the Whites to successive mid-table finishes. (Photo by LLUIS GENE/AFP via Getty Images)

2. GK: Illan Meslier Still only 26 in 2026, Meslier has made more than 225 appearances for Leeds in that time, and is well on his way to becoming a club legend. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

3. RB: George Baldock Something of a bizarre new signing to properly kick us off, a 33-year-old Baldock arrives at Elland Road in 2026 for just £1.8m. Economical, sure, but hardly a ringing endorsement of the club's long-term recruitment policy. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

4. CB: Tom Holmes Holmes' career takes an interesting diversion when he moves to MLS outfit Seattle Sounders from Reading for two years. By 2025, he's back in England and doing the business for the Whites. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)