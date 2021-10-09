Leeds United's celebrate at Elland Road following a goal against Everton. Pic: Getty

The Whites have played out nine games across all competitions in the 2021/22 campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa finally saw his side claim a first victory of the new top flight season last weekend against Watford.

Leeds, though, had come away victorious twice in the League Cup against Crewe Alexandra and Fulham respectively.

Total appearances: 9 Average rating: 7.3

“I think we are now as a team in a good way,” Leeds striker Rodrigo told the YEP this week over the current state of play in LS11.

“We know that we didn’t start the season as we want, but I think at the same time that we deserve a little bit more than we have in terms of points in my opinion.

“We had a really great game against Newcastle and West Ham, games we could win, should win, but it didn’t happen. The feeling was the necessity of winning but the confidence that we are in a good way.”

As ever, YEP chief writer Graham Smyth has handed out player ratings following every Leeds United first team game... so, after nine matches of the season how are Bielsa's squad getting on in 2021/22?

Total appearances: 6 Average rating: 5.8

Here, we've gone back through and worked out the average score for each player used by the Whites this term... do you think they're a fair reflection? Let us know...

Total appearances: 7 Average rating: 6.1

Total appearances: 4 Average rating: 7.3

Total appearances: 6 Average rating: 6

Total appearances: 2 Average rating: 8

Total appearances: 1 Average rating: 3

Total appearances: 8 Average rating: 5.8

Total appearances: 7 Average rating: 7

Total appearances: 8 Average rating: 5.9

Total appearances: 8 Average rating: 7.7

Total appearances: 2 Average rating: 6.5

Total appearances: 7 Average rating: 6.4

Total appearances: 3 Average rating: 6

Total appearances: 1 Average rating: 6

Total appearances: 9 Average rating: 5.7

Total appearances: 8 Average rating: 5.8

Total appearances: 6 Average rating: 6.3

Total appearances: 5 Average rating: 6.4

Total appearances: 7 Average rating: 6.7

Total appearances: 1 Average rating: 6