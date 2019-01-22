How Leeds United saved my life says Spygate tattoo man following battle with depression

A Leeds United fan who had a cartoon of Marcelo Bielsa tattooed on his arm has said football helped to “save his life.”

During a meeting with Yorkshire Post cartoonist Graeme Bandeira, Danny Binks, 23, from Pudsey, explained how supporting the club helped him during his battle with depression.

Danny Binks pictured with his Marcelo Bielsa 'Spygate' Tattoo, with Yorkshire Post Artist Graeme Bandiera, outside Elland Road, Leeds

Mr Binks struggled with his mental health before reaching his “darkest point” in May last year. It was then he decided to decorate his arms with the two loves of his life - music and football.

A huge fan of Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, Mr Binks couldn’t resist getting Mr Bandeira’s ‘Spygate’ cartoon inked on him forever.

Mr Binks said: “Graeme’s cartoon had me laughing my head off and I had to get it tattooed.

“I started tattooing my arm to help my constant battles with depression and now my entire right arm is a canvas to things that make me happy so I am always reminded of the good things in life.”

“Leeds United, Football Manager and football in general saved my life when I was at my darkest.

"The phenomenal results this season have given me something to look forward too."

More on this story: The Leeds United tattoo inspired by ‘Spygate’



Carl Bradley, 52, owner of Ace Art Tattoo Studio in Holbeck said: “Danny is such a huge football fan he told me all about Bielsa - we even watched the Leeds vs Stoke game on his phone as we did the tattoo.”

Yorkshire Post graphic designer and cartoonist Mr Bandeira said he was “humbled” to meet the man who had his drawing permanently tattooed.

Mr Bandeira said: “The best part of his story for me was that he did it for his mental health.

“Mental health awareness is something close to my heart and we need to get the message out that it’s ok to speak out if you are suffering and it’s nothing to be ashamed of.”

More on this story: FA officials quiz Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa over 'Spygate' dispute



Mr Binks said: “If you struggle with depression try and focus on what makes you happy.

“It’s Bielsa’s drive and work rate that inspires me. He works so hard for match results and he inspires me to work harder to get what I want instead of just putting up with what I'm given."

Mr Bandeira has made a deal with the Leeds super-fan to draw a personalised cartoon if the club is promoted this season.

Mr Bandeira said: “Danny’s a great, down to earth lad and he’s a passionate football fan.

“If Leeds get promoted then I’ve promised I will do a cartoon of him and Marcelo Bielsa sat on their buckets for him to get tattooed.”

There is a possibility Mr Bandeira will have to fulfil that promise with Leeds currently at the top of the table.