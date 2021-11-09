How Leeds United fans can watch Raphinha play for Brazil over the international break

Raphinha wowed Brazilians and Whites fans watching from afar as he burst onto the international scene last month.

The 24-year-old was prevented from responding to his first call-up from Brazil head coach Tite in September, when the Premier League placed a blanket ban on players departing for international duty in red-listed countries.

Raphinha got his chance in the October qualifiers, though, and the winger quickly proved that he was well worth the wait. On his international debut, Raphinha stepped off the bench to provide two vital assists as Brazil came from behind to beat Venezuela 3-1.

After impressing again in a substitute appearance against Colombia, Tite rewarded Raphinha’s efforts with a first start in the Seleção’s clash with Uruguay. Just 18 minutes into his full debut, Raphinha scored his first goal for his country, only to follow up with a second goal after the interval.

Having turned heads with four goal involvements in three appearances, Raphinha has been invited to join Tite’s squad for the latest round of World Cup qualifiers.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Whites star’s involvement:

When will Brazil play?

Brazil will first host Colombia in Sao Paulo on Friday November 12, kicking off at 00.30am GMT.

Brazil will then travel to Argentina on Tuesday November 16 for an 11.30pm GMT kick-off.

Can I watch Raphinha play for Brazil?

Both games will be broadcast on Premier Sports 1.

You can purchase a Premier Sports subscription, giving you access to four channels, for £12.99 via your Sky or Virgin box, or online through the Premier Player.

How is Brazil’s bid for Qatar 2022 qualification going?

Tite’s side sit undefeated at the top of the CONMEBOL standings.

Of ten teams involved, the best four will qualify automatically for next year's tournament. Brazil go into the games against Colombia and Argentina 15 points clear of fifth place with six games left to play.