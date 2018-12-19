How Leeds United, Carlos Corberan and Marcelo Bielsa are creating a lasting Thorp Arch legacy

When Carlos Corberan and Victor Orta sat down to discuss the vacant Under-23s head coach role at Leeds United in July 2017 they probably couldn't have envisaged what was to come in the 18 months that followed.

Corberan, best known for his six season stint as assistant manager with La Liga side Villareal, took up the position at Thorp Arch with a squad barely fit for action thanks to a previous regime that had left the famous United production line to rot.

Leeds United Under-23s head coach Carlos Corberan.

An in flux of foreign imports followed and by the 35-year-old's own admission there was too much too soon for his development squad as they mustered just three wins from his first 17 games in charge as they reached the New Year.

"We know that at the start of the season we create too many new players," Corberan reflected last April.

"We take the risk to start the season without create the real squad, little by little we work to introduce some players and then of course I think the decision of the scouting area with Victor Orta and Andrea [Radrizzani] and the people who work in the club help us a lot to put some very good players in Under-18 and Under-23s."

Criticism was fierce and it was coming from all angles as United's results wavered.

Former Leeds United defender Ian Harte was the most vocal as he posted his disgust at a loss of identity in the Whites academy: "Fuming tonight, went to watch LUFC Under 23s v Birmingham. Leeds is losing its identity, as all I could hear was Spanish been spoken by players and manager!!!"

The Irishman would go on to question the "passion" and "desire to wear the LUFC shirt with pride."

An upturn came as United finished the 2017/18 season strongly. More development squad signings followed in January of this year and United boasted some positive results finishing the campaign in mid-table after a dismal start.

Fast forward to the present day and those dissenting voices are becoming ever so quiet.

Marcelo Bielsa's arrival at the club in June signalled a statement of intent from the club. They wanted promotion to the Premier League but also something bigger, a lasting legacy they could be proud of.

"The goal is building something which will last," Paraag Marathe told the YEP following the San Francisco 49ers summer investment at Elland Road. "Going big on rebuilding the culture of the football side of the organisation - that's what the appointment of [Marcelo] Bielsa is. It's all about rebooting that football culture."

United's Under-23s had undergone that same surgery just a year before and the Argentine's appointment was a continuation of that re-build at the academy.

A mix of talent acquired through United's scouting network's and a selection from the academy shaped the new side under Corberan heading into the 2018 campaign following a number of outgoings across the summer.

United's training ground itself has undergone a major transition with a brand new academy building shooting up under the Argentine's guidance.

Leeds, barely six months on from Bielsa's appointment and 18 months from Corberan's arrival, are already reaping the rewards.

2018 on a whole has been a strong year for United's development team. 31 league games, 19 wins, 5 draws and 7 defeats - quite the turnaround for a side "lacking no identity" nearly 12 months ago.

"We are a big club, we want to win games and dominate to show we have the future of Leeds right here," Corberan stated last season.

The appointment of former striker Richard Cresswell to oversee all age groups as Head of Academy Coaching went under the radar but is another move in securing the future of United's youth as they look to create tomorrows stars today.

The arrival of Bielsa, shrewd recruitment for Leeds' academy ranks from Victor Orta and tireless work from coaches across all age groups have aided the first-team squad already.

“The link between the academy and the first-team is very important and maybe my philosophy of football is the same as Marcelo has too," Corberan revealed. "We’re working all of us in the same direction."

The Spaniard worked closely with former managers Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom but it is no secret he has been embraced by Bielsa's inner circle. He now holds the role of ensuring the transition between the development squad and first-team is as seamless as possible and is a regular in the dugout on Championship match days.

United, whether through choice or necessity this season, have had to rely on that very production line that Corberan oversees.

Jack Clarke, Jamie Shackleton and Aapo Halme are just a few of those who have made the leap into Championship action - it is no accident they have looked assured and well prepared for the rigours of life in the big leagues.

“There’s a certain style of play we need to implement: how to play from the back, through the middle of the park and how to finish in attack," Cresswell said of United's academy philosophy.

The Under-23s often implement the same formations and tactics as the first-team and the results have come quicker than first thought. United, who struggled in the PDL North last season, now sit top of the pile as they look towards 2019.

“We give a lot of credit to what the academy brings to the first team,” Bielsa said in October. “I’d like to thank the academy for all of the good players they’re giving us."

The 63-year-old has chosen a number of development players to train with the senior squad since his arrival and his insistence of the 'next man up' attitude during the injury woes this season has paid dividends.

“It opens their eyes to the intensity and the tactical awareness they need," Cresswell said. "If you don’t expose them, they’ll never learn.”

As 2018 comes to an end United can reflect on the early stages of a "culture reset" that has already been put into practice.

The academy has always been famed for its production of youth but after being stripped to its knees not so long ago there is now reason to be optimistic once again.

“It all comes down to development," Cresswell admitted.

"At 18s level in particular it’s 100 per cent not about coaches wanting to win. That drive comes from the players, who want to win because every player does. But the coaches set up the team to test them with how we want to play and what we expect.”

Whether Bielsa is here to see it or not the next crop of Whites youngsters are already being readied - a lasting legacy in its infant stages that has seen immediate results.

More often than not the two don't come hand in hand and patience has been required over the last 18 months as Leeds have invested heavily in their youth ranks.

Bielsa's belief in blooding in youngsters who know his system rather than turn to the transfer market will be tested as the winter transfer window approaches but it has been his way to date.

He, after all, opted for 20-year-old Will Huffer over the option of an emergency loan when United's goalkeeping issues reached breaking point in November for the visit of Bristol City.

One thing remains, though, that his impact at both senior and academy level will be around even after he has gone.

There are many cogs in the Thorp Arch machine that are just as vital as Bielsa - as he himself would attest to - but his willingness to turn to youth and the old mantra of 'if you're good enough, you're old enough' stands United in good stead for the legacy they want, crave and, to some extent, have already begun to create.