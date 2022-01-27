That looks some way off as Marcelo Bielsa's side are still dealing with a host of injuries, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper not expected back until March due to hamstring issues.

Junior Firpo and Adam Forshaw also missed last weekend's defeat at home to Newcastle United with hamstring problems, joining Patrick Bamford (foot), Jamie Shackleton (Achilles), Charlie Cresswell (shoulder), Sam Greenwood (knee) and Crysencio Summerville (shoulder) on the sidelines.

It is rare for any club to have no players in the treatment room but 'if' everyone was available, this is how a full strength Leeds XI and bench could look if United get their way in the last few days of the January transfer window.

Leeds sit 15th in the Premier League table, seven points clear of the drop zone, and the Whites are not due back in action until the away clash at Aston Villa on Wednesday, February 9.

1. GK - Illan Meslier The 21-year-old Frenchman is the only member of the Whites squad to have played every minute of every single league and cup game this term and is United's undisputed no 1.

2. RB - Luke Ayling Ayling is wearing the captain's arm band in the absence of Cooper and often switches to centre-back but the 30-year-old has best excelled when bombing up and down the pitch from right back.

3. CB - Diego Llorente It would be a case of two from four starting at the heart of the defence or even two from six if including impressive youngsters Charlie Cresswell and Leo Hjelde but Spanish international centre-back Llorente would likely team up with one other.

4. CB - Liam Cooper Cooper has not featured since the 2-2 draw at home to Brentford at the beginning of December but he is Bielsa's captain and starts when fit although that would mean Pascal Struijk or Robin Koch on the bench.