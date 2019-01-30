How Leeds United and Norwich City compare ahead of Elland Road showdown

Norwich City need not pretend that any week of their season will be bigger than this: a top-of-the-table fixture at Leeds United on Saturday and a derby against Ipswich Town the following weekend.

“It feels like every game is a cup final,” said their manager, Daniel Farke, and this is a juncture where that cliché has meaning.

Leeds can feel the weight of Saturday’s match too and mutterings amongst the club’s support last week about replicating the welcome given to Manchester City by Liverpool at Anfield before their Champions League tie last season have developed into a less volatile drive to fill Elland Road with a sea of scarves.

The stadium’s atmosphere has influenced this type of contest before, most recently against Derby County, and marginal gains are likely to matter. Marginal gains were the reason why Leeds arrived at Carrow Road in August to find that the away dressing room had been painted pink – a psychological trick which failed spectacularly on the day – and Norwich will not expect a hospitable welcome.

It is, nonetheless, the players that matter; the individual and collective jousts within two squads who will kick off first and second in the Championship with a gap of three points between them. This is how they match up in the key areas:

(Goalkeepers)

Kiko Casilla v Tim Krul

Krul was culpable for at least one of Leeds’ goals at Carrow Road, if not two, but he has been ever-present behind Farke’s defence and a fixture in a team who have lost only five games.

Norwich play out regularly from Krul, who distributes more passes per game than almost any other Championship goalkeeper, but City mix up long and short balls with more regularity than Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Leeds’ signing of Casilla is likely to lead to an even greater commitment to working possession from the back and after a good debut at Rotherham, the Spaniard’s talent for directing his outfield team-mates should be easier to judge this weekend. Norwich are no more given to direct tactics under Farke than Leeds are under Bielsa, and both rank in the division’s top three for short passes completed. An open game is almost guaranteed.

(Centre-backs)

Pontus Jansson v Christoph Zimmermann

Bielsa has a decision to make here with Pontus Jansson available after a one-game suspension.

The Swede has been arguably his most consistent defender this season and despite the likelihood that Norwich will keep possession on the floor, potentially suiting Kalvin Phillips’ mobility, it would be a brave call to leave Jansson out. Jansson scores high on every defensive measurement for United: the most clearances, the second highest tally of tackles and interceptions per game and the most accurate passer besides Adam Forshaw.

Zimmermann, the former Borussia Dortmund youngster, has slightly less impressive stats and can be prone to errors but at his best he reads the game well and has enough pace and anticipation to deal with runners in and around the box. At 6ft 4ins, a large share of the aerial duties will rest with him.

(Midfielders)

Pablo Hernandez v Onel Hernandez

Onel Hernandez is a German winger and closet Argos fan – “Argos has everything, I’ve never seen this before,” he told Norwich’s matchday programme in a novel interview – who has had a hand in 11 goals, five of his own and six created for other players.

He is a steady source of crosses and key passes and is blessed with the pace which his namesake at Leeds no longer has. No midfielder, though, is touching the impact of Pablo Hernandez, whose combined tally of 18 goals or assists is not far short of one a game. United’s Hernandez is more versatile than Norwich’s, who plays wide on the left as a matter of course, but the elder of the two orchestrated Leeds’ win at Rotherham from that position and he was the thorn in Norwich’s side in August.

It is telling that while Onel makes fewer than 19 passes a match, Pablo’s total is up near 60.

United can only cross their fingers that after Hernandez is fit to start after complaining of a niggle last weekend.

(Strikers)

Kemar Roofe v Teemu Pukki

Two examples of very good recruitment: Roofe providing excellent value for money at £3m from Oxford United in 2016 and Pukki looking like an absolute steal having moved to Norwich from Denmark as a free agent. Pukki’s 17-goal haul is impressive enough but most telling has been the timing of some of those finishes: six in the last 10 minutes of matches and two dramatic injury-time winners against Bolton and Millwall.

Norwich are good at that but Leeds have had their last-gasp moments too, the best of which were inspired by Roofe either side of Christmas Day. Roofe has three goals fewer than Pukki having played in three fewer games so there is little between them on that front but Roofe turns in marginally more shots than the Finn and is more effective in the air.

Pukki, in contrast, tends to be more incisive with his passing around the box. Like the game itself, the comparison between two shining forwards is too close to call.