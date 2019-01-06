How Kemar Roofe is setting the example for Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts

Leeds United's Tyler Roberts has hailed the influence of fellow forward Kemar Roofe and revealed that the Whites leading goalscorer has taken him "under his wing" this season.

The pair came through West Bromwich Albion's youth academy and linked back up when Roberts, who commanded the same £3million fee as his fellow former Baggie, made the move to Elland Road last January.

Roofe is enjoying his best season in West Yorkshire since joining from Oxford United in 2016 having bagged 13 goals in 20 Championship appearances which has seen Roberts' chances limited over the course of the campaign.

The Welsh international has notched on three occasions this season with those goals coming during a run of games when his fellow forward was sidelined by injury.

Roberts though believes his friendship with Roofe has helped him develop his own game with the 25-year-old becoming somewhat of a leading example at Thorp Arch.

"It's been great," Roberts said of being Roofe's understudy.

"Obviously I knew Roofey from back at West Brom so to be here and especially when he's doing so well this season has been amazing.

"Because we're good friends we've had great talks and he's kind of taken me under his wing and shown me things that I may not have seen before.

"It's been a massive learning experience."

Roberts also praised the influence of Patrick Bamford: "He's a clinical goalscorer. He's a great person to learn from and train with as well."